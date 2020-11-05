QAnon goes to Washington: two supporters win seats in Congress

QAnon is heading to Congress, as Marjorie Taylor Greene, a supporter of the baseless and complicated pro-Trump conspiracy theory, won a House seat in Georgia, and Lauren Boebert claimed a House seat in Colorado.

While those victories are the first by Republican candidates who publicly backed the wide-ranging delusion centered on allegations of a “deep state” undermining President Donald Trump and liberals trafficking children, they will join a GOP conference that may already host some “Q-curious” members.

Greene and Boebert were among at least a dozen Republican congressional candidates who had endorsed or given credence to QAnon’s unfounded belief that Trump is the last line of defense against a cabal of child-molesting Democrats who seek to dominate world power.

Rhetoric of QAnon adherents is steeped in racist and anti-semitic tropes and has led to violence. An early supporter opened fire at D.C. pizza joint Comet Ping Pong; in April, authorities arrested a woman who traveled from Illinois to New York and threatened to kill former Vice President Joe Biden.

The unfounded QAnon conspiracy theories emerged in late 2017, when an anonymous person or persons with the username “Q” began posting on message boards alleging evidence of a variety of worldwide criminal conspiracies involving top Democrats and their “deep-state” allies. Q claims to have a security clearance that would give inside access to info about such plots.