Is President Trump directing the GSA to decline to call Joe Biden the president-elect? They won’t say

The General Services Administration has missed a deadline to say whether the decision to not recognize President-elect Joe Biden is at the personal direction of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Three House Democrats wrote to GSA Administrator Emily Murphy on Monday questioning why the agency has not issued an ascertainment that Biden is in fact the president-elect.

Among the questions from Democratic Reps. Bill Pascrell Jr. of New Jersey, Gerald E. Connolly of Virginia and Dina Titus of Nevada were about specific interactions between GSA and White House personnel, up to and including the president himself.

“Have Donald Trump, adjutants of Mr. Trump, or other White House officials directed you to block commencement of the presidential transition? Please detail any interactions you have had with White House personnel on the presidential transition,” the members wrote.

The lawmakers set a Wednesday deadline for a reply, and received none, a House Democratic aide confirmed Thursday morning. Separately, CQ Roll Call highlighted those questions for both the GSA and the White House, and received no reply.