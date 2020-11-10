Republicans consider picks for next Energy and Commerce leader

The next ranking Republican on the Energy and Commerce Committee will become a leading voice on health care at a time when the party has struggled to coalesce around a plan for replacing the 2010 law the Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to knock down.

CQ Roll Call interviewed the three lawmakers — Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, Michael C. Burgess of Texas and Bob Latta of Ohio — running to replace retiring ranking member Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon about their health policy priorities.

The legal challenge to the 2010 health care law, which the Supreme Court will hear Tuesday, could overturn the whole law or strike only certain provisions. Burgess, who chairs the Health Subcommittee, said he doesn’t expect the court to strike down the law in its entirety, while McMorris Rodgers and Latta did not predict how the court would rule.

Democrats, led by President-elect Joe Biden, will largely be responsible for any legislation needed to respond to the Supreme Court’s decision. But Republicans can offer their own vision and work with Democrats, who will hold a narrower House majority in the next Congress, on areas with bipartisan support.