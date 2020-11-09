Rep. Jason Smith launches challenge for top GOP spot on Budget Committee

Missouri Republican Rep. Jason Smith plans to challenge Ohio’s Bill Johnson for the ranking member position on the House Budget Committee.

Smith announced his plans in a “Dear Colleague” letter he sent Sunday that was highly critical of Democrats' spending priorities and the size of the national debt, but that didn't mention his colleague.

“As we close-in on returning to the Majority, it's all hands on deck, we each need to do our part, and I am ready to step into a larger challenge and fight to help get us across that line,” Smith wrote.

The two lawmakers don’t have much time to campaign before House Republicans decide contested committee leadership races during a lame-duck session that’s currently scheduled to end in mid-December.

[Analysis: Democrats’ dream election scenario is still alive]