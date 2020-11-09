Democrats’ dream election scenario is still alive

ANALYSIS — Expectations shroud election results. That seems never more true than this year when conventional wisdom had it that voters would repudiate Donald Trump by awarding Joe Biden a landslide victory and a Democratic House and Senate to work with.

That didn’t happen, a testament to the ideological divide that now afflicts American politics. So Democrats hoping for a sweeping mandate to overhaul the institutions of power and to pursue their solutions to big problems are disappointed.

The irony is that they may still get a chance to pursue them. Biden won the presidential election. Democrats retained the House, albeit with several lost seats, and with two Georgia seats headed for a January runoff, there is still a chance for the party to take control of the Senate and hold all the elective levers of power.

Still, the shine is off the dream of a change election. Having won narrowly, having watched their House majority shrink, it will take audaciousness for Democrats to now pursue some of the more far-reaching wishes of their progressive base, from expanding the Supreme Court to eliminating the legislative filibuster to adding Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico as states.

Even ambitious legislation — to combat climate change, add a public insurance option to the 2010 health care law and restrict gun sales — looks risky, with a House majority that could be just a handful of seats and a Senate to which Vice President Kamala Harris might have to visit often to cast tiebreaking votes.