The 2010 health care law will come before the Supreme Court for a third time Tuesday, with the potential to shake up a health care industry already dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing to work with a new administration.

The health care industry, which bought into the 2010 law during its enactment, continues to support it and has urged the justices in amicus briefs filed earlier this year to uphold it. If the court does strike down the law — also known as the Affordable Care Act — or significant parts of it, the industry, including insurance plans, hospitals and other providers, would have to readjust.

“Right now, most health industry leaders would like this to go away,” said Benjamin Isgur, the health research institute leader at the tax and consulting firm PwC US. “Trying to even contemplate the ACA being struck down is very difficult for them right now because they have so little bandwidth to deal with change.”

If the law is eliminated, some 20 million people in the United States would lose their health insurance coverage, which would have the effect of increasing the amount of uncompensated care provided. Isgur said the industry likely hopes any decision to strike the law down would have a transition period to allow Congress to respond, rather than end its programs immediately.

“I would say most of them don’t really have a clear idea of what Plan B would be, so to speak, if the ACA was completely struck down,” Isgur said.