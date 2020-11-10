McConnell, Schumer to remain Senate leaders

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Democratic Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York were reelected Tuesday to lead their parties in the Senate during the next Congress.

The leadership elections, which occurred behind closed doors Tuesday morning, were held even though it’s still unclear which party will hold the Senate majority.

Races called in last week’s election have the chamber currently deadlocked at 48-48, and control could depend on a double runoff in Georgia for seats occupied by GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Republican Sens. Dan Sullivan of Alaska and Thom Tillis of North Carolina are leading in the two other uncalled races.

[Trump support still key in Georgia Senate runoffs]

McConnell, who is the only Republican member who doesn’t face conference-imposed term limits, is already the longest-serving Senate Republican leader as he enters his sixth term.