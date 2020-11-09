Biden announces COVID-19 task force

President-elect Joe Biden’s announcement of his COVID-19 advisory board Monday was designed to show that his first priority is to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

The experts will advise the incoming Biden administration as it prepares to orchestrate the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team will be led by three physicians who will co-chair the task force:

David A. Kessler, a professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco, is a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner who served under presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Vivek Murthy was surgeon general in the Obama administration.

Marcella Nunez-Smith is a professor of medicine at Yale University who focuses on equity in health care for various disadvantaged populations. The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately hit racial minority communities, especially Black, American Indian and Latino populations.

“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” Biden said in a statement. “The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations.”

