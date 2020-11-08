When Joe Biden was named president-elect on Saturday, his transition operation was already full speed ahead.

Biden plans to announce his own version of the coronavirus task force on Monday to help shape his administration's response to the ongoing pandemic, with former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and former FDA Commissioner David Kessler among the leaders, according to deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield.

Bedingfield, appearing Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" echoed other Biden campaign and transition officials who have said they intend to hit the ground running.

"He'll be making calls. He'll be making announcements to the American people about how he's going to make good on these campaign promises. And I think, look, we saw the Biden-Harris ticket get the most votes of any presidential ticket in the history of presidential politics," Bedingfield said. "People are hungry for change."

The president-elect is also expected to be talking to world leaders in the coming days.