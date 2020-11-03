How the 10 most vulnerable senators fared on election night

Heading into Election Day, most of the senators facing perilous paths to reelection were Republicans, since they’re defending twice as many seats as Democrats this year.

Democrats need a net gain of three or four seats to take control of the Senate, depending on who wins the White House since the vice president casts tiebreaking votes in the chamber. Campaign strategists in both parties expect the battle for the Senate to be close.

Each party’s prospects in competitive Senate races are also expected to reflect what’s happening at the top of the ticket. President Donald Trump has seen his poll numbers fall since the coronavirus pandemic hit, so any losses for Trump in battleground or GOP-leaning states could spell trouble for Senate Republicans.

This story will be updated throughout the night. Here’s what we know at this point about how the 10 most vulnerable senators are faring on election night (all times Eastern):

Loeffler bound for runoff in Georgia: Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is headed for a Jan. 5 runoff election against Democrat Raphael Warnock after no one in the crowded all-party special Senate election took more than 50 percent. Loeffler had 28 percent of the vote to Warnock’s 30 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 11:15 p.m. GOP Rep. Doug Collins was at 22 percent and conceded the race, pledging his support to Loeffler, who was appointed to the seat at the end of last year. Loeffler veered sharply to the right during the campaign to counter Collins. She claimed in ads to be “more conservative than Attila the Hun” and picked fights with the players on the WNBA team she co-owns over their support for Black Lives Matter. She may have to pivot in the coming weeks to appeal to more moderate voters as she goes head-to-head with Warnock, the senior pastor at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church.