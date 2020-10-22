Biden’s court commission draws ire of court-packing critics and supporters

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s plan to set up a commission to study how to overhaul (and perhaps expand) federal courts is unlikely to make anyone happy.

But it could give the Democratic presidential nominee breathing room on the issue since he was sure to be asked about calls for Democrats to add seats the Supreme Court during Thursday night’s second and final presidential debate.

“If elected, what I will do is I’ll put together a national commission of, bipartisan commission of scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal, conservative. And I will ask them to over 180 days come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system, because it’s getting out of whack — the way in which it’s being handled — and it’s not about court packing," Biden said in an interview with the CBS News program "60 Minutes."

Beyond the question of whether to add seats to the Supreme Court past the current total of nine, there have been other proposals, including limiting the jurisdiction of federal courts through legislation. There are proposals to impose term limits on some or all of the justices.

Demand Justice, which is advocating for Democrats to boost the number of seats on the Supreme Court in response to the imminent confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the ninth seat on the high court, expressed displeasure with Biden’s proposal.