Senate Judiciary sends Amy Coney Barrett nomination to the floor with no Democratic votes

The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday as the panel’s Democrats boycotted the hearing, setting up a final confirmation vote on the Senate floor as early as Monday.

The 12 Republicans on the committee voted to report Barrett’s nomination favorably to the Senate floor, while Democrats did not vote because they were absent.

“We did it. We did it. Judge Barrett is going to the floor,” Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said to the Republicans there. “I hope you look back on this time on the committee and say, 'I was there when it mattered.' And you were.”

Instead of attending, committee Democrats set up large photos on their chairs of constituents they say will be harmed if Barrett is confirmed.

They have accused Republicans of violating panel rules in a rush to complete the process in time for Supreme Court oral arguments Nov. 10 in a case where the Trump administration is asking the justices to wipe out the full 2010 health care law.