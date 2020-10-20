Speech therapist discusses Biden’s stutter ahead of final debate

Joe Biden doesn’t think of himself as a stutterer. At least, not anymore. But speech therapist Craig Coleman says the former vice president hasn’t completely overcome his stutter as much as he’s learned to manage it.

Situations like Thursday’s upcoming presidential debate — with time limits and a likelihood of interruptions — are prime scenarios for stutters to manifest. Watch the video for a conversation with Coleman on how debates are challenging for stutterers, and how Biden has learned to manage his stutter over a lifetime in politics.

