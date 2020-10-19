Trump fighting history in Supreme Court census case

President Donald Trump’s efforts to exclude undocumented immigrants from apportionment will face an uphill battle at the Supreme Court next month, legal experts said.

The case could influence the distribution of a half-dozen or more congressional seats next year, as the administration seeks to change how the nation has calculated them for its entire history. On Friday, the justices set arguments in the case for Nov. 30. This just days after allowing the administration to end the 2020 census early and pursue an end-of-year deadline for those apportionment results.

The Trump administration brought the case to the Supreme Court after a special panel of New York federal judges ruled the effort to exclude undocumented immigrants violated federal law.

Vermont Law School professor Jared Carter said the administration seeks permission to overlook a marker of one of the country’s “original sins,” counting enslaved people as three-fifths of a person in apportionment.

“They're asking the courts to ultimately conclude, essentially to ignore, what I think is the plain meaning of both the Constitution and the federal statutes at issue that talk about people," Carter said. "And to ignore the fact that we fought a civil war and passed the 14th Amendment to prevent the very sort of discrimination, parsing the definition of personhood, that the administration wants to do now.”