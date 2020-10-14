Census Bureau to end 2020 count on Thursday

The Census Bureau will wrap up the 2020 count on Thursday, it said in a statement hours after the Supreme Court approved its request to suspend a lower court order to keep counting through the end of the month.

The agency said late Tuesday it would accept responses online through Oct. 15 "until 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time," or 6 a.m. EDT on Oct. 16. The agency also set Oct. 15 as the postmark deadline for paper forms, as well the deadline for collecting phone responses and ending the door knocking phase at unresponsive households.

The details came after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration’s request to wrap up the count early, in part because its effort to exclude undocumented immigrants from apportionment results. The administration was challenged by plaintiffs who pointed to internal Census Bureau warnings that shortening the count would tank its accuracy.

The justices did not note the reasons for granting the stay. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in a dissent, argued that granting the stay risked an inaccurate census

“The harms caused by rushing this year’s census count are irreparable. And respondents will suffer their lasting impact for at least the next 10 years,” Sotomayor wrote.