Census count wraps up early amid questions about accuracy

Once the Trump administration ends its count for the 2020 census early Friday morning, advocates and even former Census Bureau directors fear the administration won’t take the time to correct what could be the most inaccurate count in decades.

Congress could still pass legislation to extend the Census Bureau’s deadline for delivering apportionment results. The House has already passed such a proposal, which has bipartisan support. But that would mean getting President Donald Trump to give up the goal of controlling the results used to reallocate congressional seats regardless of who wins the general election next month.

The administration pushed to end the count as soon as possible — which the Supreme Court allowed in a ruling Tuesday — to meet a year-end deadline to deliver apportionment results. That would allow Trump to pursue his plans to exclude undocumented immigrants from the apportionment process, assuming the administration wins a pending Supreme Court battle on that issue.

[Trump signs memo to exclude undocumented immigrants from census]

In the meantime, local census advocates like Charyl Kary of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in Montana expressed concern that ending the count early will hurt her state. During a call Thursday organized by Common Cause, Kary noted that the pandemic had already put a damper on efforts to count difficult-to- reach populations including Native Americans on reservations.