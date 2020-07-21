Trump signs memo to exclude undocumented immigrants from census

President Donald Trump will try to exclude undocumented immigrants from 2020 census results through a memo he signed Tuesday.

The document would seek to have the Commerce Department, which oversees the Census Bureau, count only U.S. citizens and certain immigrants for divvying up the 435 seats in the House of Representatives. Trump, who has made divisive immigration policy a center point of his political career, previously sought to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census but the Supreme Court last year ruled the effort violated administrative law.

Trump’s memo said that including undocumented immigrants in apportionment would “create perverse incentives encouraging violations of Federal law” for states like California, which may have more than 2 million undocumented residents.

"My Administration will not support giving congressional representation to aliens who enter or remain in the country unlawfully, because doing so would create perverse incentives and undermine our system of government," Trump said in a statement. "Just as we do not give political power to people who are here temporarily, we should not give political power to people who should not be here at all."

Tuesday’s memo will likely face a court challenge, as groups such as the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, American Civil Liberties Union and more than a dozen states have previously filed suit over the president’s conduct of the census.