Minnesota races a snapshot of 2020 in miniature

Minnesota’s congressional races are so very 2020.

One district features legal challenges stemming from a candidate’s death. In another race, ethics issues offer an example of how Democrats have expanded their House map into traditionally red turf. And in a rural stretch that heavily favors President Donald Trump, a longtime Democratic-Farmer-Labor incumbent and committee chairman faces a serious threat to his seat.

Sen. Tina Smith, the incumbent Democrat, isn’t seen as vulnerable to a challenge from former Republican Rep. Jason Lewis. Handicappers also do not give Trump much of a shot at winning the state, which he lost in 2016 by the slimmest of margins.

But the state’s House races and its political dynamics are something of a microcosm of 2020. Health care, the COVID-19 pandemic and economic turmoil have, like elsewhere, taken center stage. Some of the GOP campaigns have taken a cue from Trump’s “law and order” messaging, while Democrats have focused on racial inequality. It is, after all, the state where George Floyd’s death, at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in late May, prompted nationwide protests.

“Law and order must be restored, period,” Michelle Fischbach, the Republican challenging Rep. Collin C. Peterson in Minnesota’s 7th District, wrote on Facebook this summer amid demonstrations that at times included arson and assault. She shared a video of a police officer who was knocked out. “There can be no equivocation on this.”