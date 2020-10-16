ANALYSIS — With scant evidence that the overall political environment is improving for President Donald Trump, Republicans down the ballot continue to suffer. With a little more than two weeks before Election Day, Democrats are poised to have a good set of elections.

Not only does former Vice President Joe Biden have the advantage in the Electoral College, but Democrats are likely to gain control of the Senate. The latest projection is a Democratic net gain of four to six seats. They need a net gain of four for a majority but can control the chamber with a net gain of three seats and a White House win because a Vice President Kamala Harris could then break any tie votes.

In the House, Democrats are likely to retain and expand their majority. The latest projection is for them to gain between 10 and 20 seats. That would be a stunning result after the party netted 40 seats two years ago. But it’s a reflection of the GOP’s problems when Trump is dramatically underperforming his own marks from four years ago.