Sen. Ted Cruz faced attacks from colleagues on both the right and left this week: Republican Ben Sasse accused Cruz’s beloved Houston Astros of cheating, while Democrat Cory Booker charged him with being a “closet vegan.”

Meanwhile, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said even her children don’t want to follow the “law of Amy,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows declined to wear a mask while talking to the press, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi chewed out CNN’s Wolf Blitzer amid her continuing negotiations with the Trump administration for another coronavirus relief package.

[Also watch: At the risk of looking foolish, a 2020 projection]