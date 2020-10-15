Senate Judiciary lines up Oct. 22 vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday officially set an Oct. 22 vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell immediately announced plans to bring her nomination to the floor the following day.

The scheduling keeps Republicans on track to put Barrett on the court by the end of the month, days ahead of the Nov. 3 election and Nov. 10 arguments on the Affordable Care Act.

"She will come out of committee next Thursday the 22nd of October, and we'll go forward with her on Friday the 23rd and stay on it until we finish," McConnell told reporters after casting his ballot at the mass early-voting site in Louisville, Ky.

He left no doubt that she will be confirmed.

"We have the votes," McConnell said.