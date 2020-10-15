Senate Judiciary lines up Oct. 22 vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination
Senate still on path to putting nominee on high court by the end of the month
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday officially set an Oct. 22 vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell immediately announced plans to bring her nomination to the floor the following day.
The scheduling keeps Republicans on track to put Barrett on the court by the end of the month, days ahead of the Nov. 3 election and Nov. 10 arguments on the Affordable Care Act.
"She will come out of committee next Thursday the 22nd of October, and we'll go forward with her on Friday the 23rd and stay on it until we finish," McConnell told reporters after casting his ballot at the mass early-voting site in Louisville, Ky.
He left no doubt that she will be confirmed.
"We have the votes," McConnell said.
In the Judiciary Committee, Republicans voted Thursday morning to move forward with the nomination without Democrats, essentially breaking the panel's own rules.
Sen. Richard J. Durbin of Illinois was the only Democrat who showed up to the committee business meeting to consider the nomination, which under the letter of committee rules meant there were not two members of the minority party to form a quorum to conduct business.
Chairman Lindsey Graham responded with a motion to hold the vote at 1 p.m. on Oct. 22, which Republicans backed. And the South Carolina Republican suggested Democrats would be able to do the same if Republicans tried to stop committee work.
“We’ve had this problem in the past, we’re dealing with it the way we are today,” Graham said. “If we create this problem for you in the future, you’re going to do what I’m going to do, which is move forward on the business of the committee.”
As that vote was happening, Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal entered the hearing room.
The committee approved Graham's motion on a 12-10 vote. All Democrats but Blumenthal and Durbin voted by proxy.
Blumenthal then made a motion to indefinitely postpone the committee’s consideration of Barrett’s nomination, which was not agreed to on a 10-12 vote.
Blumenthal said there has been inadequate time to consider the nomination, and pointed to undisclosed documents in Barrett's past. Graham responded that committee members already know the positions Barrett takes as an individual on issues such as abortion.
“There's nothing out of the norm here in terms of the time we’ve given this matter,” Graham said. “We’ve had two days of hearings. Each member had 50 minutes so, with all due respect, we’ll call the roll.”
