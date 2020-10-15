Trump wants bigger coronavirus relief package; GOP support tepid

President Donald Trump continues to move away from his own political party on COVID-19 aid, saying Thursday that he’s authorized his top negotiator to offer Democrats more than $1.8 trillion.

"Absolutely I would. I would pay more," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business. "I would go higher. Go big or go home."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had offered the roughly $1.8 trillion figure in talks with Speaker Nancy Pelosi late last week. But Senate Republicans have balked at anything close to that figure.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that the $500 billion "targeted" relief bill he will put on the floor next week has the support of his conference.

“I'm proposing what we think is appropriate, Senate Republicans,” he said after casting his ballot in Kentucky. “This is very similar to the vote we had about a month ago that had every one but one of Senate Republicans supporting it.”