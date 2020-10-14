Coronavirus relief bill talks snagged over testing, liability, other issues

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressed doubts Wednesday about a COVID-19 aid package becoming law before the Nov. 3 elections.

After a morning phone call with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mnuchin said the myriad disputes over funding and policy questions that have yet to be resolved make an imminent agreement on a long-stalled relief package unlikely.

“I'd say at this point getting something done before the election and executing on that would be difficult, just given where we are in the level of details,” Mnuchin said at a Milken Institute conference. “But we are going to try to continue to work through these issues.”

He again stressed the need for liability protection from pandemic-related lawsuits for small businesses and schools that reopen. Democrats have stressed the need to protect workers who risk their health by returning to job sites.

"Having that immunity from prosecution or for taking responsibility, if that's a deal breaker for them, not having it in there, I think that it should be a deal breaker for us to leave it in there," Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., said on a press call Wednesday. "We have to make sure that there is some ability for safety of workers. And right now, that's not where they are.”