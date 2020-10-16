GOP House challengers, outraised by Democrats for months, make last-minute sprint in third quarter

Two dozen Republican House challengers in competitive and targeted districts reported raising more than $1 million in the three months that ended Sept. 30, hauls that rivaled and in some cases surpassed Democratic opponents who earlier in the cycle had been cleaning up in the money race.

Reports for the period that started July 1 show GOP candidates benefited from a surge of cash during a crucial stretch for campaigns seeking to make closing arguments to voters. The money could allow them to respond to Democrats whose financial advantages allowed them to operate more robust television advertising and voter mobilization campaigns throughout the summer.

But Democratic incumbents on the whole still outraised their GOP challengers. And with historic numbers of early or absentee ballots expected to be cast weeks before Election Day, it’s an open question whether the boost to GOP candidates arrived in time to make a difference.

The average House GOP challenger in a competitive race raised more than $1 million in the third quarter, nearly four times more than the average haul for the second quarter, according to a CQ Roll Call analysis of fundraising reports for districts both parties are targeting and Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates as competitive.

But the average Democratic incumbent still outraised his or her challenger, pulling in $1.3 million from July through September, with 8 incumbents in battleground districts raising more than $2 million in the third quarter. The average Democratic incumbent ended the quarter with more than $2 million on hand while the average GOP challenger had $606,000 on hand.