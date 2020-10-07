How safe would a ‘moon suit’ Senate vote on Barrett be?

Senate Republicans are pressing forward with a vote by month’s end on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, even if doing so could risk the health of senators and scores of Capitol Hill workers.

Three Senate Republicans have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last several days and at least two others are self-isolating because they were exposed to the sometimes deadly and highly contagious virus. But the global pandemic, which is now tearing through Washington’s highest levels of power, won’t stop the vote, at least according to GOP lawmakers.

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said on Monday that he would go to the Capitol to vote for Barrett, even if he were still infected and contagious with the COVID-19 virus.

“But if we have to go in and vote, I’ve already told the leadership, I’ll go in in a moon suit. We think this is pretty important,” Johnson said during an interview on 630 KHOW in Denver.

It is doubtful that Johnson is talking about an actual NASA space suit, but more likely referencing the full-body protective gear that medical professionals wear when working with highly infectious patients, which are reminiscent of astronaut flight suits.