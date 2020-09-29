House Democrats are holding out hope for a bipartisan coronavirus aid deal after they unveiled a $2.2 trillion aid package Monday in an effort to revive negotiations with the White House, even as familiar sticking points on matters like state and local funding remain.

The stakes are high for both sides wanting to deliver more aid ahead of the Nov. 3 election, but it’s unclear if the political and moral imperative will be enough to bridge a $700 billion difference between Democrats’ latest bill and a $1.5 billion topline the White House has signaled it could support.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are holding last-ditch negotiations to try to find common ground on issues that have divided the parties for months, such as the scale of enhanced unemployment benefits and the amount of aid needed to safely reopen schools, ramp up testing and produce an eventual vaccine.

They spoke on the phone for approximately 50 minutes Tuesday morning going over the provisions of the slimmer House bill and agreed to speak again Wednesday, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted.