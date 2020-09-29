After a week of mourning Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Senate turns its attention to her replacement.

President Donald Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his pick Saturday, and senators will begin meeting with her Tuesday, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, kicking off one of the fastest, and perhaps most contentious, confirmations in modern times.

Amid that backdrop, lawmakers will vote on a stopgap measure to avert a government shutdown before the 2021 fiscal year begins Thursday, continue negotiations on further financial relief due to the coronavirus pandemic, and hold high-profile hearings.

Stopgap spending

Before heading out of Washington for a four-day weekend, the Senate teed up the House-passed continuing resolution bill that extends current government funding levels, with some exceptions, through Dec. 11.

A procedural vote is scheduled Tuesday, which starts the clock on a 30-hour debate period and means a vote would come just a few hours from the midnight Wednesday deadline for a partial government shutdown.