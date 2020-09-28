Survey: Capitol Hill aides see a job well done fighting the coronavirus

ANALYSIS — In their news conferences and floor speeches, representatives and senators say they feel a sense of urgency about stemming the spread of the coronavirus, and about helping Americans weather the economic crisis the virus has caused.

On Sept. 17, for example, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats planned to “crush this virus” in order to “open up our economy and our schools.”

Two days before, in laying out his party’s election platform, Pelosi’s fellow Californian, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, pledged to “defeat the coronavirus and keep America healthy.”

And yet, when lawmakers head home for the final sprint to Election Day, it now seems likely they will have done little since March to combat the virus or to help Americans weather the downturn.

The results of CQ Roll Call’s latest Capitol Insiders Survey of congressional staffers reveal one reason that stated urgency hasn’t yielded a breakthrough in negotiations on another round of virus relief. If the aides reflect their bosses, many on Capitol Hill believe Congress has already done an effective job in containing the virus and in rescuing the economy.