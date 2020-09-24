Rank-and-file Democrats upset about inaction on COVID-19 relief have not been shy about encouraging congressional leaders to get back to the negotiating table. But they’ve got more leverage points besides rhetoric that they’ve so far declined to use.

For all the talk of “Democrats in disarray,” as Republicans’ like to claim, the frustration in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s caucus over her not having yet secured a bipartisan deal on another aid package is relatively tame.

House Democrats haven’t filed a discharge petition to force a bill to the floor without Pelosi’s blessing. They’ve not drafted a resolution calling for her ouster. Not a single Democrat has suggested Pelosi’s prospects for another term as speaker is in jeopardy if she doesn’t close a deal.

Those are all tools available to Democrats wishing to express displeasure with their leadership — and ones disgruntled Republicans deployed when they were in the majority.