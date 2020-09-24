‘Fix Congress Committee’ launches framework for earmark revival

An 18-month effort to make Congress work smarter has yielded 97 official recommendations from the House Modernization of Congress Committee and aims to stem the brain drain among staffers, boost congressional capacity, and overhaul the budget and appropriations process.

“It’s not 100, but 97 is still an A,” said Washington Democrat Derek Kilmer, the panel’s chairman.

Committee members advanced their final slate of 40 proposals Thursday in the last meeting of the select committee, which was originally only slated to last one year. The panel’s final report will be released in the coming weeks and, according Kilmer, will lay out “in gory detail” the decline in congressional staffing and capacity that the institution faces.

Unlike most panels on Capitol Hill, the Modernization Committee is evenly split with six Democrats and six Republicans, and has been unusually bipartisan. Kilmer and Georgia Republican Tom Graves, who serves as vice chairman, have made collegiality a priority. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, they even mixed up the seating chart so that Republicans sat next to Democrats instead of each party on separate sides.

The group forged ahead together, even as an impeachment inquiry tore at the fabric of the nation and stoked partisanship, and a global pandemic challenged lawmakers and staff to reimagine legislative business and constituent services in the digital space.