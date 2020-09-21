The House CR would extend fiscal 2020 spending levels through Dec. 11, which is a date both parties had agreed to Friday. Most Democrats, concerned Trump could force a shutdown in December if he doesn’t win reelection, preferred a stopgap running into February.

The measure Democrats introduced Monday excludes a more than $20 billion replenishment of Commodity Credit Corporation funds for farm payments Republicans sought, as well as a $2.7 billion extension of the expiring Pandemic EBT program providing meals for children who would normally receive free or reduced-price lunches that Democrats wanted. Those provisions had been tentatively agreed to as part of a “deal in principle” on Friday, but some Democrats balked at what they viewed as insufficient food aid for low-income families compared to the generous funding for farmers and ranchers.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled Monday on Twitter that Republicans would oppose Democrats’ CR, slamming it as a “rough draft” that “shamefully leaves out key relief and support that American farmers need.”

“This is no time to add insult to injury and defund help for farmers and rural America,” the Kentucky Republican said.

Still, the House CR includes several provisions, such as extensions of expiring programs, that are likely to make it into any final stopgap. The measure extends surface transportation programs and the National Flood Insurance Program for a year, while reauthorizing various health care “extenders” through the length of the CR.