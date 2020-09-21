House Democrats unveil Dec. 11 stopgap without farm aid deal

Democrats introduced their own short-term funding bill Monday after talks on a bipartisan continuing resolution reached an impasse, increasing the possibility of a partial government shutdown in less than 10 days when current spending authority expires.

While both sides have incentives to avoid another embarrassing funding lapse just weeks before the election, the Senate is scheduled to be in and voting just four days between Monday’s bill drop and the end of the fiscal year. The House has just two more legislative days than that.

Neither schedule provides much time to reach an agreement and hold floor votes.

The Democrats’ bill would remove agriculture and nutrition policy riders that were in dispute late Friday. That decision wasn't sitting well with Senate Republicans, however, increasing prospects for a legislative ping-pong match that may or may not finish on time.

“House Democrats’ rough draft of a government funding bill shamefully leaves out key relief and support that American farmers need,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted within minutes of the bill’s release. “This is no time to add insult to injury and defund help for farmers and rural America.”