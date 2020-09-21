House Democrats unveil Dec. 11 stopgap without farm aid deal
House to vote this week, but GOP and the White House opposed; Senate may amend bill and send back
Democrats introduced their own short-term funding bill Monday after talks on a bipartisan continuing resolution reached an impasse, increasing the possibility of a partial government shutdown in less than 10 days when current spending authority expires.
While both sides have incentives to avoid another embarrassing funding lapse just weeks before the election, the Senate is scheduled to be in and voting just four days between Monday’s bill drop and the end of the fiscal year. The House has just two more legislative days than that.
Neither schedule provides much time to reach an agreement and hold floor votes.
The Democrats’ bill would remove agriculture and nutrition policy riders that were in dispute late Friday. That decision wasn't sitting well with Senate Republicans, however, increasing prospects for a legislative ping-pong match that may or may not finish on time.
“House Democrats’ rough draft of a government funding bill shamefully leaves out key relief and support that American farmers need,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted within minutes of the bill’s release. “This is no time to add insult to injury and defund help for farmers and rural America.”
And Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, the top Republican on the House Rules Committee, said the decision by Democrats to write their own resolution was “unfortunate and unnecessary.”
Deal undone
The House bill would preserve the Dec. 11 end date both parties had agreed to Friday, but would drop a more than $20 billion replenishment of Commodity Credit Corporation funds for farm payments, which the White House and congressional Republicans have sought.
It would also drop a $2.7 billion extension of the expiring Pandemic EBT program sought by Democrats, which provides meals for children who would normally receive free or reduced-price lunches when schools are open.
Those provisions had been tentatively agreed to as part of a "deal in principle" on Friday, according to sources involved in the talks. But when word got around, some Democrats balked at what they viewed as insufficient food aid for low-income families compared to the generous funding for farmers and ranchers.
A senior Democratic aide who spoke on condition of anonymity said the measure drops the CCC provision because the Trump administration has been using farm payments as an "unaccountable political slush fund."
The aide cited President Donald Trump's campaign stop in battleground Wisconsin last week to announce $14 billion in payments, as well as reports of "suspicious inequities" in the program that steered money to favored constituencies, wealthier farms and even oil refiners struggling to comply with renewable fuel quotas.
Democrats also didn’t get the longer continuing resolution they wanted, with many pushing for a bill that would last until through February. Nor did Republicans agree to Democratic asks for an extension of the census’ redistricting-related deadlines or more election security funding.
Key Democrats pushed for the CR to last into next year, fearing that Trump might refuse to sign a lame duck stopgap bill that deprives him of another round of full-year spending bills — forcing a shutdown just before lawmakers are scheduled to wrap up the 116th Congress and leave Washington for their winter break.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that Democrats intend to wrap up talks on the dozen full-year spending bills this year, despite the significant differences between House Democrats’ bills and the Trump administration’s budget request.
“We continue to believe that the Congress should complete its work by passing full appropriations bills by December, which the House has already done,” she said in a statement.
Highways, flood insurance
The CR will mostly keep spending flat compared to the current fiscal year, though it includes several minor changes to funding levels and policies, known as anomalies. The package also includes numerous reauthorizations for programs that would otherwise lapse at the end of September, such as the National Flood Insurance Program and surface transportation spending.
The resolution mostly extends current programs while forbidding new projects. But the CR would permit an anomaly for the Navy to spend $1.6 billion in fiscal 2021 for a down payment to start building the first of a dozen new Columbia-class nuclear-missile submarines, a fraction of its $14.4 billion estimated procurement cost.
The anomaly allows the Navy to avoid a delay in replacing the 14 Ohio class nuclear-missile submarines, which are expected to start phasing out due to age in about a decade.
The CR does not include two other nuclear-arms provisions that the administration had sought. It does not allow the Energy Department's National Nuclear Security Administration to move funds between programs to realign with new priorities.
And it does not permit the agency to start developing a new type of submarine-launched warhead dubbed the W93. The warhead project is expected to cost $14 billion but Democrats have questioned the need for it.
Among other things, the resolution would:
- Extend for one year the expiring surface transportation programs, along with a $13.7 billion cash infusion for highways and transit and $14 billion for aviation programs. Both trust funds have seen declining excise tax revenue as fewer travelers are filling up their gas tanks or buying airline tickets; Congress also suspended aviation excise tax collections in the March coronavirus relief package.
- Extend for a year the National Flood Insurance Program to avoid a lapse in authority Oct. 1, when the government would no longer be able to write new policies or renew existing ones.
- Extend funding for community health centers, the National Health Service Corps and other health programs through Dec. 11.
- Protect Medicare beneficiaries from an expected increase in Part B premiums in 2021. A senior Democratic aide said the change would limit premium increases for Part B — which funds doctor visits, ambulance services, durable medical equipment and more — to about $4 a month rather than up to $50. The fix would prevent seniors from having to use up much of their Social Security checks next year, which are likely to see very small increases due to low inflation, for Medicare premiums.
- Provide funding for the presidential transition, including $8 million for the Office of Administration and $13 million for the District of Columbia for expenses associated with the presidential inauguration.
- Allow U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to raise fees for an optional "premium processing" service to fast-track certain applications. The measure, which the House passed last month (HR 8089) is designed to help close a $1.2 billion budget shortfall the agency faced.
The standoff on the continuing resolution comes amid frayed nerves rattled by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Trump's pending pre-election nomination of a potential successor.
Democrats expressed outrage at the potential move, citing hypocrisy on the GOP side after President Barack Obama's 2016 high court nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, didn't get a Senate hearing.
For now, though, top Democrats say they want to keep Supreme Court politics out of the government funding fight.
“None of us has any interest in shutting down government,” Pelosi said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" program. “That has such a harmful and painful impact on so many people in our country, so I would hope that we can just proceed with that.”
David Lerman and John Donnelly contributed to this report.