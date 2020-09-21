Democrats, the party of government, are torn over coronavirus relief

ANALYSIS — As Washington has grown more polarized, Democrats, more than Republicans, have lamented the demise of compromise.

While Republicans stonewalled Barack Obama, they had no crisis of conscience. But Democrats, as the party that believes government can make a positive difference in people’s lives, are more conflicted about how and when to work with Donald Trump.

That was apparent in the deals they took on criminal justice in 2018, and on the new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada last year. Neither pleased the party’s progressive wing, but Democratic lawmakers were willing to take half a loaf, even though it gave Trump a win.

By contrast, Democrats’ deal-killing insistence on a comprehensive $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill this summer, and before that their rejection of a GOP policing bill, were out of character.

The party’s internal struggle burst into the open during the week of Sept. 14, when moderate Democrats facing tough reelection campaigns threatened revolt over Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s position on virus relief, while those in the Problem Solvers Caucus offered their own alternative, undercutting Pelosi by $700 billion. Without more federal aid, they argued, millions of unemployed Americans will suffer.