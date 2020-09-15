With only 11 legislative days scheduled before the November election, House Democrats are fretting about the possibility of going home to voters without any additional COVID-19 assistance enacted into law.

The concerns are more about wanting to get aid into the pockets of struggling Americans as soon as possible than the optics of not securing relief before voters head to the polls, but the latter is starting to weigh on some members as hopes of a bipartisan deal have faded over the past month.

In election years, the September legislative session is often used to fund the government and pass messaging bills that signal the majority party’s priorities to voters before Congress adjourns for a monthlong campaign recess. This year it’s also Congress’ last shot to pass another bipartisan relief package to help families and businesses that are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bipartisan negotiations have been deadlocked for more than a month over disagreement on how much aid is needed. House Democrats passed a $3.4 trillion package in May, and Senate Republicans supported a $300 billion (after offsets) measure last week that Senate Democrats blocked.

“If we can’t come to a deal, there’s going to a great deal of disappointment,” Rep. Donald S. Beyer, D-Va., vice chair of the Joint Economic Committee, told CQ Roll Call. “Then the question is, who do [voters] blame?”