From 1909 through 1965, thousands of children of Mexican descent in southwest Texas went to the segregated Blackwell School, even though there were no state laws mandating segregation.

Now, as federal agencies including the Interior Department are under pressure to do a better job of reflecting American history's racist chapters, a bipartisan bill would make the school a national landmark.

Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Filemon Vela, D-Texas, introduced the bill to designate the school in Marfa, a town of 1,700 people in Hurd's district in the state’s southwest, as a National Historic Site under the National Parks Service.

Under Jim Crow laws throughout the South, schools were banned from instructing white and Black students together. While no such law existed in Texas against teaching white and Mexican children together, authorities enforced a de facto separation nonetheless.

“We have a responsibility as a nation to care for these places and ensure the history they represent is told,” Hurd said. “Blackwell School might represent a dark time in our nation’s past, but we must not shy away from our past so future generations learn from it.”