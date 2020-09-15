House GOP campaign platform promises a rebuild from current circumstances

Less than two months before the November election, House Republicans on Tuesday revealed their agenda which aims to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuild the economy and increase funding for the police.

The House GOP’s “Commitment to America” outlines their legislative priorities if they win the majority this fall. The announcement comes after the Republican National Committee chose not to craft an updated platform for 2020 and use the same one adopted at the 2016 Republican National Convention instead.

(One of the results of not updating the 2016 platform is that it leaves in such comments as “For the past 8 years America has been led in the wrong direction,” and “The President has been regulating to death a free market economy that he does not like and does not understand,” creating an incentive to put forward an updated set of goals.)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said at a rollout event at the Capitol that his conference’s commitment applies to all Americans, regardless of their party affiliation, gender or race.

“We will restore your way of life,” the California Republican said. “We will rebuild the greatest economy and we will renew the American dream. Join us and let’s reunite this nation.”