Farm aid emerges as late-inning hurdle to stopgap funding deal

Money for farm price supports has emerged as a sticking point in the final bargaining over stopgap funding to avert a partial government shutdown beginning Oct. 1.

President Donald Trump in Wisconsin on Thursday night announced that his administration would make available an additional $13 billion in farm payouts using Commodity Credit Corporation funds to cover coronavirus-related losses.

[Deal elusive on stopgap funding as deadline nears]

But the agency is now bumping up against its $30 billion borrowing cap, and the White House had asked Congress to include an "anomaly" in the continuing resolution to replenish CCC losses incurred as of Sept. 17 in order to keep future payments flowing.

Trump tweeted Friday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was blocking the CCC funds from being added to the must-pass spending bill. "Pelosi wants to take 30 Billion Dollars away from our great Farmers. Can't let that happen!" he wrote.