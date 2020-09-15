Shelby: GOP wants mid-December stopgap funding bill

Republicans are considering Dec. 18 as the end date for the stopgap spending bill needed to keep the government up and running when the new fiscal year begins next month, according to Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala.

Democrats have yet to announce their preference for how long the continuing resolution should last, though some have floated the idea of extending current funding levels into early next year.

[Hoyer: House eyeing vote on stopgap funding bill next week]

Discussions about the must-pass bill are ongoing, with Appropriations Committee leaders and staff working to determine what anomalies, or special exceptions to funding levels and policy, as well as unrelated authorizations will be added to the spending bill.

If the extension ends in December, it could allow Congress to wrap up work on the stalled annual spending bills, though that would be a heavy lift given that Senate appropriators haven't released or debated any of the dozen fiscal 2021 spending bills.