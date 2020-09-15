Shelby: GOP wants mid-December stopgap funding bill
Both parties eyeing lame-duck session to finish fiscal 2021 spending bills
Republicans are considering Dec. 18 as the end date for the stopgap spending bill needed to keep the government up and running when the new fiscal year begins next month, according to Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala.
Democrats have yet to announce their preference for how long the continuing resolution should last, though some have floated the idea of extending current funding levels into early next year.
Discussions about the must-pass bill are ongoing, with Appropriations Committee leaders and staff working to determine what anomalies, or special exceptions to funding levels and policy, as well as unrelated authorizations will be added to the spending bill.
If the extension ends in December, it could allow Congress to wrap up work on the stalled annual spending bills, though that would be a heavy lift given that Senate appropriators haven't released or debated any of the dozen fiscal 2021 spending bills.
That would also require substantial compromise from House Democrats during a lame-duck session after the November elections, given that their appropriations bills passed along mostly party lines. If party control of the White House or the Senate, or both, changes hands on Nov. 3, Democrats may have an incentive to hold over discussions on final spending bills into the new year once new leadership is in place.
In that situation where there's a change in control on Election Day and the government is operating under a continuing resolution running into mid-December, Democrats would likely push for another stopgap spending bill into the new calendar year.
A defeated President Donald Trump's demeanor during those talks, and what that might mean for keeping the government's lights on, is a concern for Democrats. Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., an Appropriations Committee member, said passing a stopgap into February has been discussed, though mid-December is also on the table.
"I prefer the longer the better, so they get through this administration," Aguilar said.
Lindsey McPherson and Doug Sword contributed to this report.