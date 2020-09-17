Flight attendant advocate Sara Nelson fights to protect their jobs

When Sara Nelson goes online to exhort the 50,000 members of the Association of Flight Attendants to urge lawmakers to extend aid for airline workers clobbered by the economic impact of COVID-19, she does so in front of a tidy bookshelf in her suburban Maryland home.

On one shelf behind her, smiling warmly, is a framed photo of Paul Frishkorn, a friend and fellow flight attendant who died of the coronavirus in late March — just before President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion law that included a provision flight attendants fought for, effectively barring airlines from laying off workers during the crisis.

Frishkorn, the gregarious benefits chairman for the union, spent his days off in the weeks before his death answering questions for flight attendants. He knew benefits, Nelson said, better than airline management did. Then he did a trip.

“Five days later, he was gone,” she said.

It was the worst kind of dichotomy; a moment of relief — passage of the aid for airline workers — coupled with one of profound grief. And it was one Nelson, 47, the head of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, has become familiar with.