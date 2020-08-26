Trump considers orders to keep airline workers on job

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Wednesday signaled that President Donald Trump is considering the use of executive orders to help prevent hundreds of thousands of airline employees from being laid off this fall.

Meadows, speaking during a Politico Playbook online event, said the White House is concerned about the Sept. 30 expiration of $32 billion in payroll support that was approved as part of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill in March (PL 116-36). On Tuesday, American Airlines said it would lay off or furlough 19,000 workers if relief is not extended through March 2021. United Airlines in July said it would furlough some 36,000 employees if the payroll support is not extended. If such actions were extended industry-wide, it would involve hundreds of thousands of workers.

“We’re looking at other executive actions,” Meadows said, but added that “it would take” another relief package to extend the relief approved in March.

“Hopefully we can help out the airlines and keep some of those employees from being furloughed,” he added.

