Wasserman Schultz gains support in bid for Appropriations gavel

The endorsements phase of the campaign to become the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee next year began to heat up Wednesday, with two Congressional Black Caucus members throwing their support behind Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.

Reps. Emanuel Cleaver II, D-Mo., and Alcee L. Hastings, D-Fla., sent a “Dear Colleague” letter touting Wasserman Schultz as the best candidate for the job. The field vying to replace House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey also includes Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut and Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, each of whom have far more seniority on the spending panel than Wasserman Schultz.

Lowey, D-N.Y., is retiring at the end of the 116th Congress.

“We have served with each of the ... candidates for decades, and we know they all possess leadership skills and experience — qualities that would serve the Democratic Caucus, Congress and the American people well,” Hastings and Cleaver wrote. “However, we have determined that Debbie is uniquely positioned to excel as Chair of this critical Committee and help steer us through these consequential and transformative times.”