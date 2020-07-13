Appropriations gavel candidate pledges federal resources for minorities

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz promised Monday that if she becomes House Appropriations Committee chairwoman next year, she’ll establish an advisory panel to address systemic racism in federal funding.

The Florida Democrat is one of at least three panel members campaigning to replace retiring Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio and Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut are the other declared candidates seeking the top Democratic slot on the powerful committee amid a rejuvenated national conversation about race after recent high-profile killings of Black people by police officers.

“This panel would help the Committee refocus federal spending decisions on the issues and demands of equity, justice, and diversity,” Wasserman Schultz wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter released Monday. “To do this, the panel would comprehensively review federal programs and the president’s budget requests to identify ongoing inequities in communities of color and historically marginalized communities.”

Kaptur and DeLauro each have substantially more seniority on the committee than Wasserman Schultz. But seniority isn't everything, and House Democrats have on occasion elevated more junior members to committee leadership positions.

