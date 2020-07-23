Lowey’s would-be successors use spending bills to make their cases

House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey’s farewell speech to panel colleagues had a message for those vying to succeed her as the committee’s top Democrat — there are Republicans, there are Democrats and then there are appropriators.

The decades-old adage places the committee above politics and has long been a source of pride for its members, even if it hasn’t always been true.

“My parting request to you is this: Do not succumb to the pervasive partisanship that permeates what can feel like all aspects of our professional and sometimes our personal lives,” Lowey, a New York Democrat, said during the panel’s final fiscal 2021 markup, the last of her congressional career dating back to 1989. “Defend our constitutional prerogatives against executive overreach regardless of who occupies the White House or the speaker’s office.”

The race to become the Appropriations Committee’s next top Democrat includes Reps. Rosa DeLauro, Marcy Kaptur and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, though it’s possible there may be late entrants to the campaign.

Much has changed since the candidates declared following Lowey’s retirement announcement last year.