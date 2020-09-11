Congress is (kinda) back in session, which means House Democrats are bickering over Zoom and Senate Republicans are dodging questions about the latest blockbuster news surrounding President Donald Trump.

We have all that, plus Surgeon General Jerome Adams name-dropping his Hollywood friends to a House committee, Rep. Max Rose’s short and to-the-point campaign ad regarding his feelings about New York City's mayor, and Rep. Debbie Dingell begging a certain former lawmaker to try marijuana. “I’ll try to make you laugh and see if anybody’s paying attention,” Dingell said.

[ Capitol Lounge, unofficial living room for Congress, to close down in September ]