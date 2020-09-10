Capitol Lounge, unofficial living room for Congress, to close down in September

Capitol Lounge, a divey home away from home for Hill staffers for more than a quarter-century, will close its doors for good this month.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts to report that our last day of service will be Sunday, 9/20,” reads an announcement posted to the lounge’s Twitter account on Thursday. “It’s been a great 26-year run.”

A sports bar for the suit-wearing crowd, Capitol Lounge served decades of aides working in the congressional office buildings nearby, plying them with wing nights, watch parties, jukebox music, and the lingering smell of bygone cigars.

Both current and former lounge-goers greeted the news with dismay. “This hurts in a big way,” tweeted veteran political commentator Doug Heye, who once worked as a staffer for then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.

“This is just tragic. TRAGIC,” tweeted strategist Rory Cooper, another Cantor alum. “Asking my wife if I can buy a bar.”