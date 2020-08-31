A federal appeals court in Washington for a second time threw out a House Judiciary Committee lawsuit seeking to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify about episodes on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

A three-judge panel of the U.S Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, in a 2-1 decision Monday, ruled that Congress first needs to pass a law to authorize the committee to file such a lawsuit.

The decision is the latest in an up-and-down path through the courts for House Democrats and their effort to use the federal courts to enforce congressional subpoenas as part of probes into episodes from former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report and President Donald Trump’s moves to try to stymie that investigation.

In February, a three-judge panel found that federal courts had no role to play in such a clash between the political branches, and Congress can instead use “a series of political tools to bring the Executive Branch to heel.” But earlier this month, the full D.C. Circuit revived the committee's effort, ruling that the committee did have a right to go to court to enforce the McGahn subpoena.

On Monday, the three-judge panel ruled that although Congress had the right to go to court, Congress had not passed a law that authorized such lawsuits. So the panel ruled the House Judiciary Committee’s suit, again, must be dismissed.