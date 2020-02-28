House suit seeking McGahn testimony tossed by appeals court

A federal appeals court in Washington dealt a blow to congressional oversight power Friday, throwing out a House Judiciary Committee lawsuit to force former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify as part of a probe into the actions of President Donald Trump.

The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, in a 2-1 ruling, declined to rule on whether McGahn had to honor a committee subpoena or if the close presidential adviser enjoys “absolute immunity” from such testimony.

Instead, the majority found that federal courts had no role to play in such a clash between the political branches, and Congress can instead use “a series of political tools to bring the Executive Branch to heel.”

Those “ample yet imperfect tools” include holding officers in contempt, withholding appropriations, refusing to confirm the president’s nominees, harnessing public opinion, delaying or derailing the president’s legislative agenda, or impeaching recalcitrant officers, the majority wrote.