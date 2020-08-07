Court extends legal fights over McGahn subpoena, border wall

A federal appeals court in Washington ruled Friday that the House Judiciary Committee has the right to go to court to enforce a subpoena against former White House counsel Don McGahn, but did not fully resolve that same issue regarding a House effort to stop the Trump administration’s spending on barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The rulings from the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit backed congressional oversight power, and allowed House Democrats to continue legal fights that have stretched for more than a year.

But the D.C. Circuit did not settle key issues about whether McGahn must appear to testify before the committee and produce documents as part of a probe into the actions of President Donald Trump, or definitively settle whether the House can use the courts to stop the executive branch from violations of the Appropriations Clause of the Constitution.

The court in a 7-2 ruling sent the McGahn case back to a district court for further proceedings on McGahn’s objections to this particular subpoena, such as if a close presidential adviser enjoys “absolute immunity” from such testimony.

And the D.C. Circuit returned to a three-judge panel of the court the House lawsuit to challenge the administration plan to spend up to $8.1 billion for construction of barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border as a violation of the Appropriations Clause that usurps Congress’ authority.