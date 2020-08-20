On the day that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers his acceptance speech, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer made clear that eliminating the chamber’s legislative filibuster will be on the table if Democrats sweep into the majority with Biden in November.

“We have a moral imperative to the people of America to get a whole lot done if we get the majority, which, God willing, we will, and keep it in the House, and Biden becomes president, and nothing is off the table,” the New York Democrat said Thursday.

“We will do what it takes to get this done. I’m hopeful, maybe if [President Donald] Trump goes and [Mitch] McConnell is no longer leader, some Republicans might work with us. But we’re going to have to get it done, whether they work with us or not,” he added.

While Schumer did not make an unequivocal declaration about doing away with the Senate’s rule requiring 60 votes to limit debate on legislation and other related procedural motions, he did not shy away from it in an interview with radio host Joe Madison on SiriusXM.

Schumer was asked about the filibuster, officially Senate Rule XXII, in the context of former President Barack Obama deriding it as an impediment to reviving protections of the Voting Rights Act.