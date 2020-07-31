Could Obama’s call to end Senate filibuster shift the tide?

Obama, a former U.S. senator from Illinois, brought up the filibuster as he argued that Congress should honor Lewis by updating the 1965 Voting Rights Act to restore parts of the law the Supreme Court struck down and by pushing further overhauls.

His suggestions to Congress included making voter registration automatic, expanding polling places and early voting, establishing Election Day as a national holiday and ending partisan gerrymandering. He also called for Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico to be granted statehood so that they can be equally represented in Congress.

“And if all this takes eliminating the filibuster — another Jim Crow relic — in order to secure the God-given rights of every American, then that’s what we should do,” Obama said.

The Democrat-led House has passed bills to make most of the changes Obama has called for, but those measures have stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Sanders convinced

Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with the Democrats and sought to be the party’s presidential nomination, seemed convinced by Obama’s argument. He had resisted calls to end the filibuster during the presidential campaign despite other progressive candidates, most notably Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, endorsing the idea.